Yves Bissouma has emerged as one of Juventus’ primary midfield targets this summer, with the club anticipating the departure of Douglas Luiz before the current transfer window closes.

Luiz has not met the expectations placed upon him since his arrival, and Juventus believe it may be in their best interests to part ways with the Brazilian. The player is understood to share this view and has been actively seeking a move back to the Premier League.

Several clubs in England’s top division have expressed interest in signing him, and Juventus are hopeful that an agreement can be reached within the next few hours.

Midfield Reshuffle at Juventus

Should Luiz depart, the Bianconeri is prepared to bring in a replacement immediately, with Bissouma considered an ideal candidate for the role. Talks are already under way as Juventus explore ways to secure his services.

The Tottenham midfielder has established himself as an important figure at his current club, showcasing his ability to influence games with energy, ball-winning skills and composure in possession. With his contract set to expire next summer, Spurs are believed to be open to allowing him to leave, particularly if a suitable offer is made in the coming days.

Juventus’ Interest in Bissouma

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus remain keen on adding Bissouma to their ranks and view him as a significant target in their summer recruitment plans. The Bianconeri believe he could slot seamlessly into their system, offering the physical presence and tactical intelligence needed to enhance their midfield.

An approach for his signature could materialise shortly, especially if Luiz finalises his expected exit. For Juventus, Bissouma represents both an immediate upgrade and a longer-term solution in a key area of the pitch.

If the move goes through, it would provide the club with renewed strength in midfield ahead of the new campaign. With the transfer window entering its final stages, attention will turn to whether Juventus can complete the deal and add another proven performer to their squad.