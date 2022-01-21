Morata
Juventus could still part ways with Alvaro Morata this month

January 21, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Alvaro Morata has been the subject of interest from Barcelona this month.

Juventus has understandably not been happy to sanction the move, considering he is the main striker at the club.

The Spaniard didn’t do well in the first half of the season and he might not return to the club at the end of the campaign.

If he moves to Barca, the Catalans could retain him beyond this season, but who would replace him in the Juve team?

With the likes of Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge struggling for form, it is easy to see why he has to stay.

However, things could change before this transfer window closes with a new report claiming Juve is looking to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb claims they could land the Serbian and if that transfer goes through, the Bianconeri will happily sanction a move for Morata.

Although he doesn’t score as many goals as we would have liked, Morata remains a key member of Max Allegri’s team.

The striker needs to score more goals, but his presence in our starting XI alone is enough reason to make defences tremble.

But Vlahovic would be a much better replacement and if the Fiorentina man moves to the Allianz Stadium this month, the former Chelsea striker can leave.

