Juventus could struggle to land this Ligue 1 target because of Vlahovic

Juventus has been chasing the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni for a long time now, but they might fail in the pursuit.

The Bianconeri considers the AS Monaco man one of the finest midfielders they could add to their squad.

He has been developing well at the French club, and this could be his last season with them.

The likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea are also looking to sign him and Calciomercato suggests Juve cannot compete with them.

The report says the Bianconeri have made signing Dusan Vlahovic their priority, and that means every penny they have is being gathered to sign the Serbian.

Monaco isn’t willing to loan out Tchouameni even with the obligation to buy, and that would be a problem for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Juventus needs to strengthen its midfield and attack, but signing Vlahovic is a matter of necessity right now.

The Bianconeri strikers are misfiring and the 21-year-old will almost guarantee that goals will return to the Allianz Stadium.

In midfield, several of our targets would be free agents in the summer, including Denis Zakaria, Axel Witsel and Paul Pogba.

We could sign any of them if we miss out on Tchouameni.