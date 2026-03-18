Juventus are reportedly looking to cut its losses on Jonathan David and is considering selling him at the end of this season, despite the striker having four years remaining on his contract. David joined the club as a free agent at the start of the campaign, with Juventus hoping they had secured a long-term replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

While David may prove to be a valuable signing in the long term, his performances so far have fallen short of expectations. Juventus are reportedly eager to resolve the situation quickly, recognising that the striker’s struggles have limited his impact on the team. He will need to maximise any remaining opportunities this season to maintain his reputation, although even strong performances may not secure his future at the club.

Potential Swap Deal

According to Calciomercato, Paris Saint-Germain could be interested in signing David as part of a potential swap deal involving Randal Kolo Muani. Juventus have long been linked with Kolo Muani, and the French striker enjoyed a productive loan spell in Turin during the second half of last season. The proposed exchange could therefore benefit both clubs, with Juventus offloading a player who has struggled to settle while bringing back a familiar and motivated forward.

Strategic Considerations

David will need to make the most of any game time he receives in the remaining fixtures, both to boost his own prospects and to maintain market interest. Juventus are keen to ensure the club’s attacking options are optimised ahead of next season, and moving David would create space and allow them to pursue players better suited to Spalletti’s tactical system.

A swap with Kolo Muani would satisfy both clubs’ ambitions, offering PSG a player with proven experience in Ligue 1, while Juventus secure an attacker already comfortable with Italian football. The outcome of this potential deal could have a significant influence on Juventus’ planning for the summer transfer window.