It’s a complex moment for Juventus as the club is caught in a three-way Mexican standoff. They are weighing a complex decision and need to revise their strategy involving Nicolás González, Francisco Conceição, and Jadon Sancho. Many experts predict that González will be moved on to pave the way for Sancho’s arrival, but anything can happen before the final whistle and pen movement. The Bianconeri intend to resolve the winger positions before pursuing their marquee target, and reports suggest Olympique Marseille has expressed interest in signing González from Turin.

Juventus did not obtain González from Fiorentina without a fight. They got their star on a loan that included an obligation to buy, totaling around €35–38 million. Since he donned Juventus’ dress, González has shown glimpses of his potential, even if his consistency has sometimes fallen short of expectations. Fans and bettors took close notice as this transfer was not cheap and has influenced each victory or loss. Betting sites with a list of bonuses like instant withdrawals, 10% weekly cashback, welcome bonuses, and more are also adjusting their predictions until the current situation is crystal clear.

Fate had plans to complicate matters, and here we are today, as Porto’s Francisco Conceição came to Juventus at the same time. He arrived on a loan at a time when Juventus was out and about for fresh talent. Francisco Conceição proved his spot with goals in the nets when it mattered, and by March 2025, Juventus was thinking of reserving him.

Given the importance of trimming salary commitments and squad numbers before bringing in Sancho, Juventus appears ready to move González. Marseille has been named as one candidate, with the club reportedly receptive to offers for the Argentine winger. Lazio are also reportedly watching his situation closely, increasing the likelihood of a sale.

Juventus hopes to unlock the budget and roster slot needed to accommodate Sancho, who remains their preferred target despite previous setbacks. The English winger is pushing for a move from Manchester United, possibly in a swap or loan-to-buy deal structured at €40 million, although his €20 million gross salary remains an obstacle.

So, where does Juventus go from here? Early insights from June 2025 lead to a path for Juventus, where they will wait. It may seem anticlimactic, but Juventus will probably wait until Nico González price tag is final and Conceição’s futures are resolved and then commit to escalating Sancho negotiations. Such a move may resolve the three-way stalemate, and the decision now hangs on whether Marseille signs Conceição and a sale of González materializes. A smart move on Juventus to kick the ball on the other side of the field.

Marseille’s emergence as a potential destination reflects both their interest and Juventus’s need to find buyers swiftly. A sale would clear the budget, but could also leave the club without a left or right winger if the Sancho deal collapses. Balancing ambition with caution is key. If it works, this sequence would allow Juventus to rebuild with a high-impact attacker at a manageable cost.

All of this is currently a very delicate puzzle. Juventus must align sales, finalise loan obligations, and keep Sancho’s interest alive without overspending. Sporting director Damien Comolli and coach Igor Tudor must decide how much risk they wish to accept. Too much turnover at once might unsettle the squad; too little and they could lose Sancho altogether.