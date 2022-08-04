Juventus could swoop for another young Genoa talent

This summer, Juventus secured the signature of Andrea Cambiaso, a young left-back who rose through the ranks at Genoa. The 22-year-old will spend the next campaign on loan at Bologna but should eventually rejoin the Old Lady’s first squad.

Cambiaso’s transfer was the latest market operation between the Bianconeri and their Ligurian counterparts, but two the parties could do business once again before the end of the summer transfer market.

According to il Secolo XIX via Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in the services of Michele Beso, who could be Genoa’s next breakout star.

The source expects the 20-year-old to feature more prominently for the Grifone, at least if he remains at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. However, the report warns that signing the attacking midfielder could be a more complex affair than its predecessors.

While Juventus managed to secure the services of Nicolò Rovella and Cambiaso when they were at the end of their contracts with Genoa, the Girfone wouldn’t let go of Beso this easily.

The source explains that the Rossoblu would be willing to send the starlet on an initial loan deal to Juventus where he would feature for the U-23 squad.

This would allow Genoa to maintain some control over the player’s future, even if Juventus would surely add a clause that allows them to buy the youngster’s outrights.