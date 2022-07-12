While Juventus could be preparing for life without Matthijs de Ligt, the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Gleison Bremer emerged as the favorites on Federico Cherubini’s shortlist.

However, the name of Nikola Milenkovic hasn’t disappeared just yet.

The Serbian defender only has one year left in his contract with Fiorentina, and has been on the Bianconeri’s radar for quite some time.

According to la Repubblica via JuventusNews24, Fiorentina had promised Milenkovic that they would sell him in case a top club comes forward with a decent bid.

Thus, Juventus could take advantage of this pact between the player and his employers to swoop for the defender’s services.

The 24-year-old is a youth product of Partizan Belgrade who joined the Viola in 2017. He has been attracting the interest of several top clubs in Italy and abroad in the past campaigns.

Due to his expiring contract, his current value is estimated at around 15 million euros, which can be considered as a true bargain.

Even if Fiorentina directors have indeed given their word for Milenkovic, they would resent to sell another star to Juventus and suffer the wrath of their own supporters.

Therefore, the Viola would certainly prefer to sell their center back to any other suitor.

Hence, the Bianconeri would either have to forge a higher bid to anticipate the competition, rely on the player’s preference, or simply hope that Fiorentina won’t have any other option.