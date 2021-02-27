Juventus could target Bayern star on low cost

Before sealing a move to Germany in 2017, Corentin Tolisso was tracked by the Juventus management.

The versatile midfielder had been impressing at Olympique Lyon at the time, and was courted by several top European clubs.

The 26-year-old made his way to the first team after joining the French side’s youth ranks at the age of 18.

Unfortunately for the French star, his time with Bayern Munich had been marred with several serious injury problems.

Tolisso is also injured at the moment, and he won’t be expected to return before May.

The 2018 World Cup winner has a contract that runs until 2022, and the Bavarians could eventually opt to sell him this summer in order to avoid losing him for free.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus could be tempted to land their old transfer target for a low fee.

Since Tolisso would be on his last twelve remaining contractual months in the summer, the European champions could end up accepting a relatively low transfer bid.

Moreover, with his recurring injury problems in mind, Bayern could be relieved to see the Frenchman walk away in order to create some space for another incoming player.

For their part, the Bianconeri should be carefully contemplating such a deal before proceeding with it.

Although Tolisso is undoubtedly a quality player who can bolster the Old Lady’s midfield, if he keeps getting injured, then he would eventually turn into a burden to the club.

The incoming months should shed more light on this transfer saga.