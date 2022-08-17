Juventus could terminate the contract of another outcast

After terminating the contract of Aaron Ramsey earlier in the summer, Juventus could replicate the strategy with another disappointing player.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are trying to find a solution on the market for Marko Pjaca, but could eventually resort to an early termination.

The Croatian joined the Old Lady in 2016 as a young and exciting prospect on the wings. But after failing to cement himself as an important member of the squad, he has been sent on successive loan stints since 2018.

Last season, the 27-year-old played for Torino, but the club eventually opted against maintaining his services on a permanent basis.

This summer, Sampdoria were adamant on signing Pjaca. While the parties were on the cusp of finalizing the transfer, the player decided to block it in favor of a return to his old club Dynamo Zagreb.

The problem? the Croatian capital side never called.

Nonetheless, Sampdoria still returned for another attempt, but the Ligurians’ effort were fruitless once again.

So unless Juventus manage to find the winger a new accommodation in the next days, they will eventually try to rescind his contract by offering him a severance pay.

Pjaca’s deal with the Bianconeri runs until 2023, and he’s currently training the club’s U-23 squad.