Juventus are preparing for a significant summer as they aim to assemble a squad capable of competing for major honours next season. The club are determined to strengthen key areas while also addressing the imbalance within their current group of players.

At the Allianz Stadium, efforts are already underway to identify suitable transfer targets who can enhance the team’s overall quality. However, alongside potential arrivals, there is a clear need to reduce the number of players who no longer fit into the club’s long-term plans.

Squad Overhaul Planned

Luciano Spalletti has reportedly assessed the squad and identified those he wishes to retain, as well as several players who do not meet his tactical requirements. This evaluation is expected to shape Juventus’ transfer strategy as they prepare for the upcoming window.

The club are likely to pursue a comprehensive overhaul, with multiple departures anticipated at the end of the season. Their objective is to ensure that the squad is better equipped to challenge for trophies, reflecting a renewed ambition to return to the top of Italian and European football.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are exploring a range of options to facilitate these changes, particularly in cases where selling players may prove difficult.

Creative Solutions Considered

The report indicates that Juventus could be open to terminating certain contracts if suitable transfer offers fail to materialise. This approach would allow the club to free up space within the squad and reduce financial commitments tied to underperforming players.

In addition, Juventus may consider loan arrangements for some individuals, even if it requires contributing to their wages. Such measures would help ensure that these players are no longer part of the immediate project while the club focuses on building a more competitive team.

There is a growing sense of stability under Spalletti, and Juventus are keen to capitalise on this progress. By reshaping the squad and aligning it with the manager’s vision, they hope to create a stronger foundation for sustained success in the seasons ahead.