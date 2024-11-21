Juventus are reportedly keeping close tabs on the contract negotiations between Bologna and their youngster Kacper Urbanski.

The 20-year-old started his career at Legia Gdansk before moving to the Emilian side in 2021. He represented the club at the U17 and U19 levels, but eventually decided to leave the Renato Dall’Ara in the summer of 2023 in search of more playing time on the senior level.

Nevertheless, a turnaround saw him sign a new deal with the Rossoblu which was followed by an upturn in his fortunes. Last season, the Pole earned significant playing time under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

This season, Urbanski’s minutes have decreased. He only made five Serie A appearances with Vincenzo Italian in charge, in addition to three outings in the Champions League. Some in Poland believe his limited playing time this season is down to the complicated renewal talks between the player and Bologna.

The young man’s contract with the club is valid until June 2025, but it includes an option for another year.

But while the Emilians would like to tie down the player with a long-term deal, Calciomercato reveals that the negotiations are now on standby due to a large gap between the club’s offer and the midfielder’s request. The meeting between the management and the player’s agent has been postponed for now.

The source adds that Juventus are ready to exploit the situation, either by trying to snap up the player in June, or in the following summer when he will enter his final contractual year (assuming his deal is automatically extended until June 2026).

As the report explains, the Bianconeri feel they would be able to make the most out of Urbanski’s potential by reuniting him with Motta who used him as a wildcard last season (this includes outings as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or on the wings).