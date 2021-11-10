Juventus could turn to another Ligue 1 star if they miss out on another

Aurelien Tchouameni is firmly on the radar of Juventus as the Bianconeri looks to bolster their midfield.

The young Frenchman is a star in the making and Juve wants to enjoy his talents as they did when a young Paul Pogba was on their books earlier in his career.

AS Monaco’s Tchouameni is already regarded as one of the best French players among his age group.

Juve is facing serious competition in their bid to sign him and that could force them to sign another Ligue 1 talent.

Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri has several players on a list of Plan Bs in case they cannot sign Tchouameni and one of them is Boubacar Kamara who runs down his contract at Olympique Marseille at the end of this season.

He also has a lot of suitors, and he is a cheaper alternative for the Bianconeri since he would be a free agent.

Either of these players would be solid signings for the Bianconeri and they could even land both.

Before a new midfielder can be added to the current Bianconeri squad, they would need to offload some of their current options.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot are certainly on the market for prospective buyers.

If both midfielders leave Juve, the Bianconeri would have the money to sign Tchouameni and to offer Kamara a lucrative deal to join them as a free agent.