Juventus might consider recalling Arthur Melo from his loan at Fiorentina in January instead of making a new midfielder signing in the upcoming transfer window.

With the loss of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba for the rest of the season, Juventus is in need of a midfield addition in January. However, the club’s financial difficulties have been widely reported, and it’s uncertain if they are financially able to make new signings.

Due to their financial constraints, they may explore the option of recalling some of their on-loan midfielders to address the situation. One player in fine form outside the club is Arthur, who has been performing well for Fiorentina and appears to be regaining his peak form.

Calciomercatoweb reports that Juventus could consider recalling him from his loan at Fiorentina in January to address their midfield issue, but it remains uncertain if this will be feasible given their financial situation.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has indeed had a successful spell in Florence, and the idea of recalling him to the club is plausible.

Nonetheless, it’s worth acknowledging that he faced challenges under the management of Max Allegri before his departure from Juventus. There are no guarantees that his performance will significantly improve if he returns.