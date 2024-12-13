Juventus might find it hard to land Joshua Zirkzee in January, so they could turn their attention to Niklas Fullkrug.

While Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli insisted that the club isn’t after a new striker in the middle of the season, some Italian news sources are certain the Bianconeri are exploring their options on the market.

Dusan Vlahovic remains the club’s top scorer and main choice upfront, while Thiago Motta will be hoping to recover the services of Arkardiusz Milik who has been out with a knee injury since June. The 30-year-old is expected to rejoin his teammates in training in the coming days before making his return to action next month.

However, if Milik’s recovery doesn’t go according to plan, the Bianconeri would certainly need a new attacker, as they can’t afford to keep playing Vlahovic day in day out for the remainder of the campaign.

Over the past few months, Juventus have been heavily linked with Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee who hasn’t settled quite well after joining the Premier League giants in the summer.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Dutchman remains the ultimate dream for the Serie A giants, especially for his prosperous collaboration with Motta during their time together at Bologna.

However, signing the 23-year-old will prove to be a tough task, claims the source, as he’s now beginning to find more playing time under the guidance of new Man United boss Ruben Amorim.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper believes Juventus could decide to pursue another unhappy Premier League striker in the shape of Fullkrug.

The 31-year-old is a well-traveled German bomber who reached his heights last season at Borussia Dortmund, prompting West Ham to splash the cash to sign him last summer.

But after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury that halted his early momentum, the Germany international has been unable to win the favor of his manager Julen Lopetegui, so he could be seeking an early exit from East London.

Fullkrug has scored one goal in his four appearances in the Premier League appearances which all came off the bench.