After spending the 2020/21 campaign on loan between Stade Rennais and Cagliari, Daniele Rugani rejoined the Juventus squad this season.

But in the presence of Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, the 27-year-old was at the very bottom of Max Allegri’s pecking order.

The former Empoli man was only able to assemble appearances when other defenders were unavailable, making 12 Serie A outings this term.

Therefore, the Italian could once again be heading towards the exit door. But luckily for him, he appears to have some admirers in the peninsula.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus could include Rugani as an exchange pawn in an swap deal with either Lazio and Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri are keeping tabs on some of the players within the ranks of the two Serie A sides, and would be more than happy to sacrifice the defender in order to have a better leverage on their transfer targets.

Rugani joined Juventus in 2015 and has a contract with the Old Lady until the summer of 2024.

Juve FC say

While the report doesn’t mention any specific names, we all know that Juventus are great admirers of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, Lazio are unlikely to be too enticed by the addition of Rugani to the package. After all, the capital side could soon complete the signing of Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri are also interested in Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic. So perhaps the Viola would consider the Italian to be a decent replacement for their Serbian defender.