Juventus is set to face Stuttgart in their third Champions League group-stage match, following a strong start with victories over previous opponents, including a hard-fought win against RB Leipzig. Thiago Motta’s men aim to maintain their perfect record in the competition as they host the German side. With two wins already under their belt, a third successive victory would further solidify their position among the league leaders and put them in a favourable spot to advance to the knockout stages.

Today’s encounter against Stuttgart promises to be challenging, particularly given Stuttgart’s solid form, which included a commendable performance against Real Madrid in their previous group game. Motta is reportedly opting for a more creative approach in midfield to counter Stuttgart’s threat and exploit any weaknesses in their setup. According to Tuttojuve, the Juventus manager is likely to deploy both Nicolò Fagioli and Douglas Luiz as dual playmakers, aiming to maximize the team’s creativity. The two midfielders will alternate in the playmaking role, providing flexibility and ensuring that Juventus can exploit spaces and openings in Stuttgart’s defensive structure.

The decision to utilise Fagioli and Luiz in this dual creative setup is not just about adding attacking flair. The midfield will need to strike a balance between creativity and defensive solidity. With Stuttgart’s capacity to launch rapid counterattacks, Motta’s midfield configuration must also include defensive responsibilities to prevent leaving the backline exposed. Both Fagioli and Luiz will need to contribute not only in creating scoring opportunities but also in shielding the defence when possession is lost.

The Bianconeri will need to be disciplined and take advantage of the home-field atmosphere to gain an edge. Juventus must convert their chances efficiently, especially since their opponents have already shown resilience against one of Europe’s elite teams. With the right balance of creativity and defensive awareness, Juve has the quality to secure all three points and extend their unbeaten run in the Champions League.