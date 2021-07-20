Dragusin
Juventus could use young defender to land Locatelli

July 20, 2021 - 10:45 am

Radu Dragusin is set to be used by Juventus in their bid to land Manuel Locatelli this summer.

The young Romanian is one of the best talents coming through at Juve at the moment and he is expected to do great things in the future.

They promoted him to their first-team squad last season and they also convinced him to stay by signing a new long-term contract at the Allianz Stadium.

He expects to have a future with the Bianconeri but that might not happen as Juve continues to struggle to get Locatelli.

Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb reports that Juve and Sassuolo are deadlocked in talks over the signing of Locatelli and Dragusin could be the key that unlocks the deal.

The report says The Green and Blacks like the youngster and they would accept him plus cash to sell Locatelli.

It remains unclear if he would join them permanently or for a loan deal in exchange for Locatelli and some cash.

Massimiliano Allegri has so many centre backs to work with in this preseason and he would certainly have to decide on the future of some.

If Dragusin isn’t in his plans, then he would have no issues selling him.

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn July 20, 2021 at 11:45 am

    This is not good don’t mess it up cherubini you clown! Give them the money and don’t lie that your can’t afford it

