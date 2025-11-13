Zeki Çelik appears set to leave AS Roma as a free agent at the conclusion of the current season, with Juventus reportedly monitoring his situation closely. The Turkish international has been identified as a potential target for the Bianconeri, who have included him among the players they are considering signing during the January transfer window.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus had initially explored the possibility of securing Çelik’s services in the winter, but the club is now re-evaluating that plan. The report suggests that Juve may instead opt to wait until the summer to complete the signing on a free transfer, viewing it as a more financially prudent approach.

Juventus’ Transfer Strategy and Spalletti’s Role

The Bianconeri are expected to support newly appointed Luciano Spalletti when the transfer window opens, potentially providing him with reinforcements to strengthen the squad for the remainder of the campaign. Although the manager has been encouraged to make the most of the players already at his disposal, Juventus are prepared to act if Spalletti identifies specific profiles he wishes to add in the new year.

Spalletti is understood to hold Çelik in high regard and is reportedly keen to work with him in Turin. The right-back’s versatility and experience in Serie A make him a suitable candidate for Juve’s defensive setup. However, the club’s hierarchy believes that waiting until the end of the season would represent better value, as they would not be required to pay a transfer fee for a player who will soon be out of contract.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Çelik’s Situation and Potential Move

Çelik joined Roma in 2022 and has since been a steady presence within the squad, though he may now be open to a fresh challenge. With his contract nearing its conclusion, the prospect of moving to Juventus could provide both a professional and personal incentive at this stage of his career.

At 29 next summer, a transfer to Juventus would be viewed as a significant step forward for Çelik, offering him the opportunity to compete at a higher level and contribute to one of Italy’s most ambitious clubs. For Juventus, the move would represent a smart and cost-effective acquisition, aligning with their strategy of combining experience with financial discipline.