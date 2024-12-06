Juventus is slowly seeing their injury crisis ease, with several key players nearing a return to action. Manager Thiago Motta has kept the team unbeaten in Serie A despite being forced to adapt to a stretched squad, showcasing resilience and tactical flexibility. The return of injured stars is set to bolster Juve’s options, providing much-needed reinforcements as the season intensifies.

Among the players expected back soon is striker Dusan Vlahovic, whose recovery is progressing well. Reports suggest he will be available for the upcoming match against Bologna, offering a significant boost to the attack. Vlahovic’s return comes at a crucial time, as Juve has been operating without a recognised forward in recent matches, a situation that limited their attacking threat.

Additionally, the Bianconeri anticipate welcoming Weston McKennie, Douglas Luiz, and Nicolo Savona back to the fold in the coming days. According to Il Bianconero, these players are expected to regain full fitness ahead of Juventus’ high-profile clash against Manchester City. This critical Champions League fixture presents an opportunity for Juve to make a strong statement on the European stage, and having key players available could make all the difference.

Despite the injuries, Juventus has managed to maintain an impressive unbeaten record, a testament to the squad’s depth and Motta’s leadership. The return of these players not only strengthens the starting lineup but also improves squad rotation, ensuring fresher legs for crucial matches ahead.

As the team transitions into a phase of greater stability, fans will hope the worst of the injury woes are behind them. Juventus is determined to capitalise on this period of recovery and use their rejuvenated squad to push for success domestically and in Europe.

With careful management, Juve could emerge stronger from this challenging period, aiming to compete at the highest level for the remainder of the season.