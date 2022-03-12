Juventus could welcome back two key men for their game against Villarreal

Juventus has been facing an injury crisis recently, but it is easing off.

The Bianconeri have greater squad depth now and that has helped their many injury absentees to go unnoticed.

However, they are still missing some key players and two of them could be back for their match against Villarreal next midweek.

La Gazzetta via Tuttojuve claims Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini are both targeting a return to action for the Bianconeri match against Villarreal.

The Champions League Round-of-16 game is still very open after Juve secured a 1-1 draw in Spain in the first leg.

The absence of the away goals rule means either club could still make it to the next round of the competition.

Juve will need their best men fit and available for the encounter and hope they can perform to help them win the match.

Juve FC Says

Dybala and Chiellini are two of our most important players and it has been a pleasure to have them in the team.

We have missed them even though other players have stepped up in their absence to help the team.

If they are in the lineup for the game against Villarreal, it could make it much easier for us to get a win from the encounter.