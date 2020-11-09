Juventus could well profit from international break (Opinion)

This time last month, I had nothing but ill-thoughts of the international break, but the timing this time around could work perfectly for Juventus.

Our team has suffered with a number of absences already this term, and with fixture congestion having been ruthless thus far, the chance for a break is welcomed.

A number of players are also expected to miss out, with Cristiano Ronaldo limping off against Lazio with an ankle injury, Paulo dybala having withdrawn for Argentina, and both Federico Chiesa and Giorgio Chiellini both missing our most recent clash at the weekend through injury.

Leo Bonucci has also struggled with niggles in recent weeks, but he was initially named in the 41-man squad for Italy alongside Chiesa, but you would hope that neither will be needed.

You will hope that we can take the break to recoup our team, while we are also expected to welcome both Alex Sandro and Matthijs de Ligt back to to the team after the international break also.

With relatively easy fixtures coming up after the break, we should be able to come back after the internationals and build a head of steam up with five matches before we take on Barcelona at the Nou Camp, which could well be our chance to steal top spot in the group, although qualification will more-than likely be assured by that point.

I may have to eat my words however if we have any positive Coronavirus results following our players travels, like we did last month when we lost both Cristiano Ronaldo and Weston McKennie for key matches.

Am I alone in thinking this international break could well be a blessing?

Patrick