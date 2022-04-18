Juventus could win the race for this Lazio man with a swap deal

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest midfielders in European football for years now and this could be his last season at Lazio.

He remains an important component of Maurizio Sarri’s team, but time is running out for them to cash in on him if they seriously want to make money from his sale.

Juventus has an interest in him, but the Bianconeri are not the only club hoping to add him to their squad in the summer.

Manchester United and PSG are serious about him as well. However, Juve could have the upper hand in the battle.

Calciomercato claims this is because Sarri likes Nicolo Fagiolo, who has had a stunning season at Cremonese, on loan.

This means Juve can add the young midfielder to their offer for Milinkovic-Savic and the Biancocelesti will accept it gladly.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is one of the finest youngsters on our books now, but the midfielder is still struggling to break into our first team, which might not happen next season.

Swapping him for a more experienced Milinkovic-Savic is the best decision we can make right now.

With him added to the deal, we would pay less money than the Romans want.