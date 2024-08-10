Juventus is willing to send Tiago Djalo out on loan this summer as he needs regular game time.

He joined the Bianconeri in January after being sidelined for nearly a year due to a serious long-term injury.

Djalo could have joined them as a free agent this summer, but Juventus wanted to avoid a bidding war with Inter Milan and secured his signing early.

He did not make an appearance under Max Allegri and only began to play after the manager’s departure.

Djalo is now hoping to get opportunities under Thiago Motta, but early indications this summer suggest that the manager does not fully trust him.

Juventus is looking to loan him out so he can gain regular playing time. However, a report from Tuttojuve indicates that the club will only approve his loan departure if they sign a replacement defender.

They recently missed out on Jean-Clair Todibo and had previously lost Riccardo Calafiori.

Juventus is pursuing other transfer targets but has not yet signed a top defender. If they are unsuccessful in securing a new defender, they may keep Djalo in the squad as an option for Motta.

Juve FC Says

Djalo needs game time and we trust the club to make the right decision about his future.