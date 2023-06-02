Bremer
Juventus couldlose Vlahovic and Bremer for Udinese match

June 2, 2023 - 10:00 pm

According to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus could be without Dusan Vlahovic and Gleison Bremer for their final match of the season against Udinese. Both players trained separately from the rest of the squad in their latest session, indicating that they have not fully recovered from their respective physical issues.

Losing Vlahovic and Bremer would be a blow for Juventus as they look to end the season on a positive note. The club has recently reached an agreement with FIGC (Italian Football Federation) to put an end to the legal disputes they have been involved in. With the team having lost their last two league games, securing a win against Udinese will be important for both the players and manager Max Allegri.

Allegri’s future at Juventus is uncertain, and this match could potentially be his last in charge of the team. He will undoubtedly want to finish the season with a victory, but the absence of key players like Vlahovic and Bremer may pose a challenge.

Bremer and Vlahovic are key players for us, but we have a big squad and everyone in the group knows the importance of the game.

We expect a very good performance from the players that would be chosen to start the match, considering the importance of all three points.

