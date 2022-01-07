Juventus couldn’t beat Napoli reserves reckons journalist

Italian journalist, Alessandro Barbano, has reviewed a number of Serie A matches after the clubs returned from their Christmas break and slammed Juventus for not being able to beat an under-strength Napoli side.

The Partenopei lost some players to AFCON, others to injury and covid infections.

Yet Juve struggled to earn a 1-1 draw against Luciano Spalletti’s men to start 2022 with dropped points.

This second half of the campaign is very important for the Bianconeri, who risk finishing outside the top four if they cannot do better than last year.

Barbano said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve with all its embarrassing mediocrity, which draws against Napoli’s reserves.”

But he also adds about the Scudetto race: “The championship this year cannot be compared to a Grand Prix, but to a Paris-Dakar: it will not be the fastest car that wins, but the one that has more spare parts and better management”

Juve FC Says

The performance against Napoli was disappointing, and most Juve fans know their team will struggle this year if things don’t get better.

Our next fixture is away at AS Roma, and it will be a much tougher fixture to navigate.

We narrowly beat the Giallorossi at the Allianz Stadium in the reverse match, and they would relish the chance to earn all the points when both clubs meet again.

If we cannot pick up all the points from our first two games of the year, then we probably have to add some new players to the squad in this month’s transfer window.