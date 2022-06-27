Juventus counter Chelsea’s player plus cash swap offer for defender

Juventus are claimed to have requested £60 Million plus Timo Werner to allow Chelsea to talk to Matthijs De Ligt this summer.

The defender is believed to be open to leaving Turin this summer, having stalled over signing a new contract, and clubs have been alerted to the situation.

Chelsea are claimed to have made a cash-plus-player offer including Timo Werner for his signature, and Sky Italia (via the Metro) we are now requesting £60 Million as well as the German forward.

While Timo has struggled in front of goal since joining the Blues, he has still impressed in helping Chelsea to win the Champions League in 2021, amd his work rate has meant that kept Blues fans on board.

While we wouldn’t want to see De Ligt go, it makes sense to cash-in before his value drops with his contract running down, and the above deal would be great business in my opinion.

We are in need of reinforcement in attack, with both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata set to leave the club, and I’d love Werner to be one of them.

Could Werner be the perfect unselfish forward to get the best out of Dusan Vlahovic?

Patrick