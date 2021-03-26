Juventus counterattacks Real Madrid after their interest in Ronaldo

Reports have linked Cristiano Ronaldo with a return to Real Madrid in the last few weeks.

He joined the Bianconeri from Los Blancos in the summer of 2018 and has struggled to help Juve win the Champions League.

Having enjoyed the best spell of his career on the books of Madrid, they will always be open to his return.

After Juve’s exit from the UCL, reports began to circulate that he wants a return to Madrid and that could happen.

Although he has an expiring deal at Juventus and they have not offered a new one to him, Todofichajes says the Bianconeri will not let him leave without a fight.

It even adds that Juventus has instead launched efforts aimed at signing two Los Blancos players that would give him company in Turin.

The Bianconeri reportedly want to bring Marcelo and Karim Benzema to Turin.

Marcelo has lost his place in the Madrid team and should be on his way out of the Spanish side when the transfer window reopens.

The report says the reason they want Benzema is because of the uncertainty around the future of Paulo Dybala.

If they are eventually forced to sell the Argentinean, they want a capable replacement and that is how they see Benzema.