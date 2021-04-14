Juventus counters Barcelona’s offer for Premier League legend

Juventus are prepared to battle hard against Barcelona in the race to sign Sergio Aguero for free this summer.

The Argentinean striker will be a free agent at the end of this season and his reputation for scoring goals means several teams will be on the lookout for his signature.

Playing alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona is a very exciting proposal for him and the Catalans are reportedly thinking about offering him a deal.

Barcelona has made the first move to sign him, but Sport via Calciomercato says Juventus isn’t going to just sit by and watch them sign him.

As a matter of fact, Fabio Paratici has presented him with an offer to consider.

The report says Juve has offered him a two-year deal worth 10m euros per season to join them.

This should be a good offer for the striker to accept, but it would also depend on how much better it is when compared to Barca’s.

The striker has all the time in the world to decide his next move, but teams would want to know sooner rather than later if they have won the race for his signature.

With the future of Alvaro Morata uncertain, Aguero would represent a major upgrade on the Atletico Madrid loanee.