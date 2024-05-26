Juventus believe they have a winning card that would allow them to usurp Arsenal in the race for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The 22-year-old earned himself a host of suitors between Italy and abroad for his exploits at the Renato Dall’Ara this season.

The Dutchman presented himself as an unconventional striker who drops deep and helps his teammates in the buildup.

He played a key role in the Rossoblu’s historic Champions League qualification, but he appears unlikely to lead their charge in Europe next season.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Arsenal are currently leading the race for Zirkzee.

The Gunners have reportedly offered the player a four-year contract and a lucrative salary of six million euros per season.

Nevertheless, Juventus feel they have an ace up their sleeve in the shape of their incoming manager Thiago Motta.

The 41-year-old has recently announced his departure from Bologna, and according to all major accounts, he will soon be appointed as new Juventus coach.

Therefore, the Italo-Brazilian’s presence in the dugout could tip the scale in the Old Lady’s favor, as Zirkzee could be enticed by a reunion with his Bologna coach.

After all, Motta appeared to be the ideal tactician for the striker, as he was able to make the most of his elusive skillset.

Zirkzee reportedly has a buy-out clause set at 40 million euros, but it is only valid until July 1st.