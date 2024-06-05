Juventus are reportedly looking to sell two of their youngsters to Bundesliga clubs in order to raise funds for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri are being linked with a host of midfielders, but the Dutchman remains their primary target. The Old Lady has already struck an agreement with the player’s entourage over a five-year contract that would see him earn 4.5 million euros.

However, the main obstacle remains reaching Atalanta’s asking price which is set at 60 million euros.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus are counting on two key sales to generate the necessary funds.

The Italian giants are willing to sell Matias Soulé and Dean Huijsen, as both players have suitors on German soil.

The Argentine winger returns to Turin following a formidable loan spell at Frosinone, albeit it ended with the club’s relegation to Serie B.

Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as a contender for the 21-year-old’s services. The Bundesliga champions would provide the player with the opportunity to sharpen his skills under the guidance of Xabi Alonso and play Champions League football.

Moreover, Huijsen could also depart towards Germany, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly keen on his services.

Both players have a transfer value of around 30 million euros. These figures would allow the management to launch a more convincing onslaught on Koopmeiners after seeing their primary offer (worth 45M) rejected.

Albanese adds that the Dutchman would be the ideal profile to play as an attacking midfielder in Thiago Motta’s 4-2-3-1 setup, replicating the role Lewis Ferguson played under the 41-year-old at Bologna.