Juventus critic Adani finally admits things are looking better

Lele Adani is arguably Juventus’ biggest critic, but even he now believes the Bianconeri could bag a very good finish to this season.

Juve had a terrible first half of the campaign as they dropped points against the likes of Empoli, Sassuolo, and Verona.

These clubs should ordinarily not even earn a point against the Bianconeri.

The club responded by adding Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria to their squad last month.

They scored on their debut in Juve’s last game and we expect them to help the club improve its performances before the end of the season.

Juve has now broken into the top four, although they have played a game more than Atalanta behind them.

Adani says the Bianconeri should be considered a threat now and can finish higher than 4th or above La Dea.

He said via Calciomercato: “Juve are a super team and it would be blasphemy to say that their goal is only to finish in front of Atalanta.”

Juve FC Says

Adani hardly praises Juve under Max Allegri and his comments suggest we are the club every other title challenger needs to be careful about now.

Vlahovic joins with a lot of goals and that has been missing in our performances for some time now.

In defence and midfield, we also looked solid against Verona.

We will face tougher opponents, but our new signings will also get better, and as they do that, the performances of the others around them will also improve.