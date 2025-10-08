Juventus endured another frustrating evening as they were held to a goalless draw by AC Milan before the international break, a result that could easily have gone against them. Despite a bright start to the season, the men in black and white are now without a win in five consecutive matches, a concerning trend for a side of their stature.

Supporters had entered the encounter with optimism, hoping for a victory that would signal a turnaround in form as Max Allegri returned to the Allianz Stadium. Their confidence stemmed partly from Juventus’s encouraging performance against Villarreal in the Champions League, where they came close to ending their poor run. However, the same shortcomings resurfaced against Milan, leaving many fans disappointed once again.

Criticism of Juventus’s Tactics

Milan, for their part, will feel unfortunate not to have secured all three points. They displayed greater intensity and attacking intent throughout the contest, while Juventus struggled to impose themselves. The Bianconeri’s defensive resilience was tested repeatedly, and although they managed to keep a clean sheet, their lack of creativity in possession was evident.

Following the match, Juventus’s tactical approach drew criticism from former FIGC executive Antonello Valentini, who voiced his disappointment in strong terms. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked: “I was quite disappointed by Juventus’s lacklustre performance. This isn’t the proactive attitude a team aiming for the top of the table should have. They narrowly avoided defeat, given that Gatti almost scored, Pulisic missed a penalty, and Leao wasted two great chances. On points, Milan deserved to win. Juventus took a point, but they’re not the team the fans expect, so much so that they ended up booing them.” His remarks reflect the growing frustration among supporters who demand higher standards from their team.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Need for Improvement

As one of Italy’s most successful clubs, Juventus is expected to compete consistently at the highest level. Their recent performances, however, have fallen short of those expectations. A series of uninspired displays has left them lagging behind their rivals, and the pressure is now mounting on the players and coaching staff to respond. If Juventus hope to remain in contention for the title, they must rediscover their confidence, sharpen their attacking edge, and translate their defensive solidity into positive results in the coming weeks.