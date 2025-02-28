Juventus has made Kenan Yildiz an integral part of their squad, entrusting him with the prestigious number 10 shirt, a jersey historically worn by some of the club’s greatest players. The decision to hand such responsibility to the young Turkish attacker was a testament to the faith the Bianconeri have in his abilities. However, while Yildiz has shown glimpses of brilliance this season, his form has dipped in recent weeks, raising concerns over whether too much pressure has been placed on his shoulders too soon.

Juventus has high expectations for Yildiz, and while they remain confident that he will regain his best form, there is growing debate over whether he should have been given such a key role so early in his career. His recent struggles have led some to question whether he would have benefited from a season on loan at a smaller club, allowing him to develop away from the intense scrutiny that comes with playing for a club of Juventus’ stature.

Pundit Andrea Bosco believes that the club may have mismanaged Yildiz’s development and that sending him on loan would have been a better approach. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said: “He is definitely a very technical player who could have a brilliant career. Yildiz is not Del Piero, today he is not even Galderisi in terms of goals scored. My idea is that you should have loaned him to a mid-table team and let him mature so as not to put pressure on him, instead here he was even given the number ten shirt. There is a management that I don’t like at the club.”

It is clear that Juventus views Yildiz as a future star, but the burden of expectation at such a young age can be overwhelming. With the number 10 shirt comes the responsibility of being a leader in attack, and at just the start of his career, he is still learning how to cope with such demands. Given his talent, it is only natural that he will have ups and downs, and perhaps, Juventus would be wise to ease some of the pressure on him, either by managing his playing time carefully or allowing him a temporary move to regain confidence.