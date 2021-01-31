Juventus crosses fingers as Real Madrid reopen talks with Ramos

Juventus will be keeping their fingers crossed as Sergio Ramos reopens talks with Real Madrid over a new contract.

The contract rebel appeared to be on his way out of the Spanish champions after he couldn’t agree on a new deal with them.

Juventus has been looking to take advantage of Madrid’s reluctance to accept the defender’s demands to sign him.

However, it seems that the Spaniards will not give up on keeping him according to the latest report on his future.

Reports from Spain via Calciomercato say that after a long time of not talking to each other, the player and his club are negotiating again.

It says that there is renewed optimism that an agreement will be reached soon, and he would remain a Madrid player. This will deal a major blow to Juve’s plans of adding him to their squad.

PSG is another team that is thinking about a move for the former Sevilla man.

Restarting negotiations doesn’t guarantee that an agreement will be reached, so Juve can continue to make their plans to land him from under the noses of his current team.

Ramos might be old at 34, but he has the talent and experience to help Juve maintain their status as one of Europe’s top teams.