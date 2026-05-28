Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has once again emerged as a serious target for Juventus, who had already tried to sign him in January.

The Bianconeri had reportedly reached an agreement with the 28-year-old, but weren’t willing to match the Eagles’ €35 million asking price.

The Frenchman was then on the verge of signing for Milan, but his medical test controversially detected an issue in his right knee, thus pulling the plug on the operation.

Juventus revive their interest in Crystal Palace star Mateta

Following an eventful January, Mateta ended up staying at Palace, who are surely thankful for the collapsed transfer to Italy, as the centre-forward scored the winner in Wednesday’s Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.

The Sevran’s native pounced on the rebound to poach the solitary goal of the contest, and help South Londoners secure their first-ever European triumph.

Mateta’s exploits surely didn’t go unnoticed. In recent days, it was already reported that Juventus rekindled their interest in the French international.

La Gazzetta dello Sport confirmed that the Serie A giants are indeed serious about launching a new onslaught for the former Mainz striker.

As the pink newspaper explains, Mateta wouldn’t necessarily be a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who continues to negotiate a new contract with the Bianconeri.

Instead, the Palace star could be an alternative for Randal Kolo Muani, who has long been identified as Juve’s primary target to bolster the attack.

Why Juventus could turn from Kolo Muani to Mateta

Unlike Kolo Muani, who is coming off a difficult campaign at Tottenham, Mateta was decisive once more for Palace, scoring 16 goals in his 50 appearances, albeit it wasn’t his best season in London.

Therefore, France head coach Didier Deschamps chose Mateta over Kolo Muani in his final World Cup squad.

Moreover, Mateta’s contract will expire next year, so he should be available at a discount. The asking price will certainly be lower than the €35 million requested in January.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain cannot afford to sell Kolo Muani for less than €40 million due to hefty book value.