This weekend, Juventus will be able to count on the support of the Curva Sud Ultras who will be cheering their team in the Derby della Mole against Torino.

These supporters have been boycotting the club’s home fixtures in protest against the club’s embargo on some of their old traditions.

As the Juventus Ultras argue, all they want is to be able to support the club in the same manner as all other Ultras groups in the country, holding their flags and banners while beating their drums.

“The Lady, at the Stadium, will be able to count on her Curva again to overcome the Granata obstacle,” reads the statement released by the Juventus Ultras via Tuttosport.

“The beating heart of the Juventus fans will be present at the Allianz on Saturday.

“As announced in the last few days, the Curva, after attending the Lazio match and the away fixture at the Mapei against Sassuolo, had decided to skip the home match against Lecce.

“The reason is always the same. The lads of the Curva want the freedom to cheer with drums, smoke bombs, flags and banners.

“Everything that is normal in any Italian other stadium, is not allowed for the Juventus Ultras at the Allianz Stadium.”

The Ultras have been making their voices heard in away fixtures where they’ve been granted the freedom to support the team in the old-fashioned way.

They explain that they missed last week’s encounter against Atalanta in Bergamo due to the ongoing construction work at the away section of the Gewiss Stadium.

“La Curva had to miss the match against Atalanta too due to the restructuring of the away sector of the Gewiss Stadium.

“We were only afforded a few tickets, too few to contain the entire Curva della Signora. But now, as already announced in recent days, the Ultras are ready to return.

“The Curva protest obviously continues, but given the historical importance of a match so deeply felt for the city of Turin and beyond, the Twelfth Man on the pitch has no intention of leaving his Lady alone.

“Allegri’s boys will be able to count on the support of the Curva against the hated Granata, in a Stadium that will finally roar again.”