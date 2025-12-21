Juventus lost the services of Daniele Rugani, who picked up a new knock during his second-half cameo against Roma.

The 31-year-old had only just returned from a muscle injury that ruled him out of action for several weeks.

The Lucca native was an unused substitute against Pafos and Bologna, but finally took the field on Saturday, replacing Gleison Bremer at the hour mark.

Juventus lose Daniele Rugani to another injury

Bremer seemed to be struggling with a physical problem before leaving the pitch. However, he later reassured that it was nothing to worry about, as he and the technical staff had already anticipated an early exit.

On the other hand, it was the Brazilian’s substitute, Rugani, who actually sustained an injury during the 2-1 win over the Giallorossi.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

The former Empoli man thus headed to the J|Medical Centre on Sunday morning to undergo the necessary clinical tests.

The results confirmed that Rugani suffered a medium-grade injury. The statement released by the club didn’t offer a precise timetable, but revealed that the player will be subjected to new tests in ten days.