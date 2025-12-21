Juventus lost the services of Daniele Rugani, who picked up a new knock during his second-half cameo against Roma.
The 31-year-old had only just returned from a muscle injury that ruled him out of action for several weeks.
The Lucca native was an unused substitute against Pafos and Bologna, but finally took the field on Saturday, replacing Gleison Bremer at the hour mark.
Juventus lose Daniele Rugani to another injury
Bremer seemed to be struggling with a physical problem before leaving the pitch. However, he later reassured that it was nothing to worry about, as he and the technical staff had already anticipated an early exit.
On the other hand, it was the Brazilian’s substitute, Rugani, who actually sustained an injury during the 2-1 win over the Giallorossi.
The former Empoli man thus headed to the J|Medical Centre on Sunday morning to undergo the necessary clinical tests.
The results confirmed that Rugani suffered a medium-grade injury. The statement released by the club didn’t offer a precise timetable, but revealed that the player will be subjected to new tests in ten days.
“Daniele Rugani, following the muscle injury he suffered during the Juventus-Roma match, underwent diagnostic tests this morning at J|Medical,” reads the official note published on the club’s official website.
“The tests revealed a medium-grade tear to the medial gemellus of his right leg. A further check-up will be performed in 10 days to determine his precise recovery time.”
Francisco Conceicao & Weston McKennie avoid injuries
On a brighter note, the same statement ruled out any injuries for Francisco Conceicao and Weston McKennie, who also underwent tests this morning after suffering knocks last night.
“Francisco Conceição and Weston McKennie also underwent tests that ruled out muscle injuries. Their conditions will be monitored daily.”
The Portuguese winger was forced to leave his place on the pitch to Edon Zhegrova 15 minutes into the second half, while the American gritted his teeth until the final whistle.
