Juventus defender Daniele Rugani could earn himself a new contract, as he’s now expected to play a key role at the back.

The 31-year-old is the club’s longest-serving outfielder, as he’s been on the club’s books since 2013, and joined the club’s ranks in the summer of 2015 following his exploits at Empoli.

The defender spent the previous campaign on loan at Ajax, but the Dutch giants opted against maintaining his services on a permanent basis following the departure of their former manager, Francesco Farioli, who was his main sponsor at the club.

Daniele Rugani will have a key role this summer

Rugani rejoined Juventus last summer, adding some much-needed depth at the back, especially following the departure of Renato Veiga.

In the first few weeks of the season, the Italian centre-back remained in the dugout, but his opportunity came when Gleison Bremer suffered an injury setback.

With the Brazilian expected to miss a couple of months of action, Igor Tudor resorted to Rugani, who responded with a solid display at the back in the stalemate against Milan.

The experienced defender will receive a well-deserved run, amidst the lack of alternatives.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, this will be Rugani’s golden opportunity to earn himself a new contract.

Rugani open to Juventus contract extension

The Lucca native is currently running on an expiring deal, but the management is seriously considering handing him an extension, especially if he continues to deliver admirable displays. The source adds that the player would be happy to put pen to paper.

This would also raise doubts over the player’s future and allow him to take the pitch with a clear mind.

As long as Tudor is playing with three at the back, Juventus must accommodate five central defenders at the very least.

So while Rugani’s stay would be welcomed, the management should also try to acquire the services of a young and competent centre-back, especially if Bremer’s physical issues persist.