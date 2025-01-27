Juventus and Danilo have reportedly reached a full accord on Monday regarding the termination of the player’s contract.

The 33-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet during Max Allegri’s three-year spell, but his status at the club was massively reduced following the arrival of Thiago Motta who decided to count on younger profiles like Nicolo Savona at right-back, Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti at centre-back.

The Brazilian also had a few poor outings in October against Stuttgart, Inter and Parma, which certainly didn’t help his case. So despite showing some improvement in December when fielded in his original full-back role, the writing has been on the wall for quite some time now.

Instead of waiting for his contract to expire at the end of the season, Juventus were keen to offload their club captain in the middle of the season. As reported earlier this month, Juventus were waiting for the direct showdown against Napoli to release the defender, perhaps to prevent an awkward encounter on the pitch.

Nevertheless, Antonio Conte’s men didn’t need the veteran’s services to inflict the first Serie A defeat of the season on Thiago Motta’s band.

In any case, these previous speculations about the timing have been proved true, as several sources in Italian football, including IlBianconero, are claiming that Juventus and Danilo have mutually decided to rescind their contract on Monday morning. The report thus expects an official announcement from the club at any given moment.

But ironically, Danilo won’t be joining Napoli after all.

Instead, all sources believe that the Brazilian has decided to heed the call from home by signing for Flamengo on a free transfer.

In any case, Danilo’s departure will certainly leave a gap in the locker room, especially amongst a squad that is already crying out for leaders.