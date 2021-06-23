Juventus Danish international target’s price has tripled

Juventus faces having to pay a huge transfer fee if they are serious about a move for Mikkel Damsgaard.

The Sampdoria and Danish winger was one of the best players in Serie A last season and Juventus watched him closely.

He has taken his form to Euro 2020 where he has been one of the stars of the competition for the Denmark national team.

The Bianconeri are not the only club looking to sign him with Calciomercato claiming that he has interest from at least three clubs in England.

They also face competition from AC Milan and Inter for his signature in Serie A.

The report adds that the winger who joined Sampdoria for just 6.5m Euros has now tripled his transfer value.

It says he is now worth around 25m euros.

The Bianconeri remain the biggest club in Italy, but the report insists that Milan’s interest is strong and Paolo Maldini is already working hard to find a way to take him to the fashion capital of Italy.

Juventus has been targeting some young players in recent transfer windows, but they should be worried about the interest from Milan who has money to spend after securing a return to the Champions League and offloaded Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was on a high salary.