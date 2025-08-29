Juventus are set to miss out on Edon Zhegrova as the winger closes in on a transfer to Olympique Marseille in the coming days. This development comes as a blow to the Bianconeri, who have been monitoring the Kosovan attacker closely for several months and had previously pursued him during last summer’s window.

With Zhegrova’s contract at Lille expiring at the end of the season, the French club are prepared to sanction a sale now rather than risk losing him on a free transfer. Juventus reignited their interest this term, viewing him as a potential addition to strengthen their attacking options. The player himself had appeared open to the idea of a move to Turin, sparking speculation among supporters when he followed Kenan Yildiz on social media and liked one of his posts. Many interpreted this as a signal of his interest in joining the Bianconeri.

A Deal Slipping Away

Despite mutual interest, negotiations have not progressed as Juventus continue to face difficulties finalising player sales. According to Calciomercato, the club cannot move forward with a deal for Zhegrova at this stage, in part due to their inability to offload Nicolas Gonzalez. Without generating funds from outgoing transfers, Juventus find itself restricted in pursuing new targets.

This delay has allowed Marseille to take the lead in securing Zhegrova’s signature. The Ligue 1 side is moving quickly to finalise terms, capitalising on Juventus’ hesitation in the market. Unless there is a significant change in circumstances, Zhegrova’s future now looks set to lie in France rather than Italy.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The Need For Sales Before Signings

Zhegrova is regarded as a technically gifted player capable of making a notable impact in attack, but Juventus must address its squad balance before making new additions. The situation highlights a broader issue for the Bianconeri, who remain active in the transfer market yet constrained by financial and squad limitations.

For now, Juventus must make a decision on whether to intensify efforts to sell Gonzalez and pursue Zhegrova or accept that the opportunity has passed. While Zhegrova’s talent is not in doubt, the lack of decisive action leaves Juventus on the brink of missing out on another target.