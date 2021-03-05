Juventus dealt blow in Haaland chase

Erling Haaland is the latest goal-scoring sensation that is taking Europe by storm.

The Norwegian has proven to be a lethal goalscorer in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund is enjoying the privilege of having him on their books right now, but the German side cannot keep him forever.

This reality has seen him get linked with a move to Juventus and other top European teams.

However, Sebastian Kehl, who would become the German side’s director of football in 2022, claims that the striker is happy in Dortmund and would not be leaving anytime soon.

He insisted that the player and the club enjoy their relationship, which makes it easy for them to sleep because he is confident that Haaland will remain with them next season and become even better as a player.

He said via Calciomercato: “Erling and BVB are in symbiosis and this union promises to be profitable. This is why we take it for granted that he will stay with us again next season and become an even stronger player.”

The striker has been in explosive form since he broke through at RB Salzburg and signing him would be a major coup for Juve.