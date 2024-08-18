Juventus are reportedly eager to land Porto youngster Francisco Conceicao, while Fabio Miretti has been identified as the sacrificial lamb.

With less than 48 hours separating us from the club’s first Serie A contest, Thiago Motta’s squad remains in dire need of wingers. The only two options at the moment are Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah, since Federico Chiesa and Filip Kotstic have been outcasted.

In recent weeks, Conceicao emerged as one of the main candidates to join the Old Lady’s ranks alongside Fiorentina wantaway Nico Gonzalez.

The 21-year-old started his career at Sporting and also had a stint at Ajax, and is now coming off an impressive campaign with Porto which allowed him to earn a place in Portugal’s star-studded Euro 2024 squad.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Conceicao is also keen to join Juventus, while Porto are willing to grant him his wish.

While the formula of the transfer remains to be defined, the Portuguese will cost Juventus around 30 million euros.

The Bianconeri are also planning to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners for circa 60 million euros.

Therefore, the management might be forced to offload some players to raise funds for the new arrivals.

Pedulla thus reveals that Juve have opted to put Miretti on the transfer list.

The club has been working on selling the likes of Chiesa, Kostic, Weston McKennie and other exiles, but thus far to no avail.

On the other hand, Juventus believe they already have a potential buyer for Miretti in the shape of Genoa who have been tracking the youngster for a while.

The 21-year-old is a Juventus youth product who was among the first players to make a permanent jump from the Next Gen squad to the first team.

Miretti had an encouraging pre-season but sustained an injury that ruled him out of action for a few weeks.