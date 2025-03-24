On Sunday, Juventus went against their old habits by sacking Thiago Motta in the middle of the season.

Last season, Max Allegri who was shown the door due with two matches remaining in the campaign due to his legendary outburst that saw him threatening Giudo Vaciago and insulting Cristiano Giuntoli during the Coppa Italia final.

But while this decision was attributed to the manager’s wild behaviour, the last time Juventus sacked a manager before the end of the season due to poor results was back in 2009/10 when Ciro Ferrara was replaced by Alberto Zaccheroni – a manoeuvre that obviously didn’t work at the time.

So why did Juventus decide to break a 15-year-old run by wielding the axe on Motta’s tenure?

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the 42-year-old manager was struggling on several front, but three factors in particular convinced the hierarchy to act.

First of all, Motta has been an utter failer when it comes to man management, failing to forge a rapport with the players, especially the senior players, with many of them feeling alienated. Danilo’s unsavoury treatment is a prime example.

Moreover, the Italian Brazilian didn’t have a good relationship with the club as a whole, whether it was be the locker room or the backroom.

The second reason it the constant shifting of the captain’s armband which created a sense of confusion and uncertainty in the locker room. Eventually, he settled on Manuel Locatelli, but not before irritating several members of the squad, including Federico Gatti who started the campaign as the club’s skipper, but has been cast aside later in favour of Weston McKennie and others.

Finally, the shambolic results were obviously the most significant factor in the equation, especially with the club now risking missing out on the Champions League next season which could be catastrophic for the financials.