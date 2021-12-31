Juventus decides against a move for this free-scoring Championship striker

Juventus’ search for a new striker had seen them make Aleksandar Mitrovic a transfer target.

The Serbian is having a solid season in England’s Championship where he plays for Fulham.

Between firing Serbia to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he has scored 22 league goals and provided 5 assists in 22 matches for the Cottagers.

These numbers are impressive enough for any manager to want him in their squad.

However, Calciomercato says Max Allegri has watched him and the Juventus manager is not convinced about the former Newcastle United man.

The striker is now off the Bianconeri wishlist, and they will now turn their attention to other strikers.

Juve FC Says

Because we want a new striker, it is understandable that reports will link us with a move for different options.

Mitrovic has always performed well in England’s second division. However, the striker often struggles to replicate that form in the Premier League.

If he cannot deliver in the English topflight, he might also struggle in Serie A, where he would face sterner defences.

Juve should turn their attention to the likes of Mauro Icardi and Dusan Vlahovic, who are accomplished scorers in the Italian top flight.