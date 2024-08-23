Juventus has decided to focus all their efforts on improving their midfield this summer.

The Bianconeri have already signed at least two midfielders during this transfer window and are now negotiating to add Teun Koopmeiners to their squad.

The Dutchman is seen as the final piece of the puzzle by Juventus, who have submitted a 59 million euro offer to Atalanta for his signature.

While Atalanta has requested 60 million euros, they have yet to respond to Juventus’ offer, which is very close to their asking price.

The Bianconeri remain confident that they will secure his transfer before the window closes. According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus has chosen not to consider alternative options.

The Turin club continues to await a response from Atalanta. Given that Koopmeiners has been on strike for some time, Juventus hopes this situation will facilitate the completion of the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Atalanta has enjoyed some success in recent seasons. Winning the Europa League this year gives them some reputation, so they might keep Koopmeiners against his wishes and still be comfortable.