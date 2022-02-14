Juventus decides against sending Kaio Jorge to Basel

Kaio Jorge is one of the budding youngsters Juve has added to their squad recently.

The attacker joined the club in the summer from Santos after the Bianconeri beat competition from several others to make the transfer happen.

He came to the club with a big reputation in South America and would have hoped that he would continue to play an important role in Turin.

However, he has struggled to play because Juve didn’t have the best first half of the season.

They have since added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad, and that has pushed Jorge further down the pecking order.

We had expected them to agree to send him out on loan if a serious club makes an offer for him.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims they have turned down an offer from Basel to take him on loan for the rest of this season.

It claims Max Allegri prefers the 20-year-old training with the rest of his squad.

Juve FC Says

Jorge needs to play more than he is doing now to keep developing his talents.

The Brazilian would benefit from a loan spell away from the Allianz Stadium, but a move to Basel in Switzerland might not be the best of ideas.

He would probably leave Juve temporarily next season to another Serie A club.