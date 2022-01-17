Juventus decides on a potential Matías Soulé January move amidst interest from Sampdoria

Matías Soulé caught the attention of some Juventus fans when he was named in the senior Argentina squad in November.

That happened before he even becomes a regular with the Bianconeri, and shows how much of a talent he is.

The attacker has continued his development with the Juve Under23 side as he works his way towards a career with the seniors.

One way to fast-track a player’s football development is to send him out on loan to another club.

Juve has used that option for several youth team players and it looked like the perfect next step for Soulé.

However, despite interest from Sampdoria in this transfer window, Calciomercato says the Bianconeri have no interest in sending him out on loan yet.

They seem to favour keeping him in Turin and allowing him to continue his development through their system.

Juve FC Says

Sending players out on loan is a serious gamble because it could turn out well or it could be a poor decision.

Juve has several players who are out there temporarily. Some of them are getting enough playing time, while others are struggling to feature consistently.

If the Bianconeri believe Soulé needs to remain at the club, for now, we can trust the club’s judgement and decision.