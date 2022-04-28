Juventus decides on a role for on loan January signing

Federico Gatti joined Juventus in the last transfer window after a very fine first half of the season with Frosinone.

Most Bianconeri fans hadn’t heard about him before their club swooped to snatch him from the hands of Torino.

He is now expected to make a career for himself at Juve from the start of next season.

Gatti is currently on loan at Frosinone from the Bianconeri after they allowed him to return there for the rest of this season.

Changes would be made to the playing squad at Juventus in the summer and that includes the future of some on loan players.

With so many defenders at his disposal, Max Allegri might have to decide on the future of Gatti and Calciomercato claims Juve already knows what to do with him.

The report claims the Bianconeri have decided he would stay at the club next season and fight for a place on their first team.

The 23-year-old is making the step up to Serie A at a big club, but the Black and White believe he has what it takes to thrive in the competition.

Juve FC Says

Gatti must have impressed Allegri very well with his performances in Serie B this season.

The Juve manager is not an easy man to please, but if he decides to keep you in his team, it means he trusts you.

If Gatti meets expectations, he would save us a lot of money in defensive reinforcements when this campaign finishes.