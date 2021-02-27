Juventus decides on Dybala’s surgical operation

Juventus has decided that Paulo Dybala will not undergo surgery to sort out his knee problems.

The Argentinean has been out of action since their match against Sassuolo last month.

He had been in fine form before the injury and the Bianconeri has been trying their best to get him back to fitness.

His recovery has taken longer than expected and there had been suggestions that he would go under the knife to repair the problem once and for all.

However, the club has now decided against taking that route and they announced he will remain in therapy instead.

The attacker recently visited a specialist in Barcelona to determine if he would need surgery.

After being checked, the club released a statement via Calciomercato which reads: “Paulo Dybala, following the specialist consultations carried out this week, will continue with a recovery plan focused on therapies and differentiated training on the pitch.”

The absence of players like Dybala has affected Juve’s form in the various competitions this season.

Andrea Pirlo has also had to deal with the loss of the likes of Alvaro Morata, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

The sooner they have their entire team back and ready to play, the better it will be for them.